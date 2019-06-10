Red Skelton Museum Attempting to Set Pledge of Allegiance World Record

Imagine setting a literal world record. That’s what the Red Skelton Museum of American Comedy is attempting to do. The goal is to set a world record for the most people reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at the same time.

The event will take place at the Red Skelton, as aforementioned, on June 16th at 2 p.m.

The record-setting event is part of the Skelton Museum’s 50th anniversary celebration of Red Skelton’s 1969 national television broadcast when he explained the meaning of each part of the Pledge of Allegiance.

The event will include representatives from the American Legion, Forty et Eight, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, who will discuss flag etiquette.

Anyone wanting to register can do so by clicking here.

