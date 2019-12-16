Red Kettle Stand Receives Gold Bar Donation

One of the Salvation Army’s red kettle stands in Evansville received a generous donation of $1,500 in the form of a gold bar from an anonymous donor.

The gold bar was given at the kettle stand at Sam’s Club on Virginia Street in Evansville on December 14. The Rotary Club of Evansville was volunteering to the ring the bells throughout the day when the one-ounce gold bar was anonymously dropped in the kettle.

Major Mark Turner said, “This generous donation will be a tremendous help in The Salvation Army’s ability to feed the hungry, and provide other vital services to the poor throughout the year.”

With the six-day shorter ringing season the kettle campaign is running approximately $40,000 behind last year at this same time.

