The Red Geranium Unveils a New Menu!

The Red Geranium in Historic New Harmony has won several awards for their food in the past…and now they’ve decided it’s time to shake thing up!

They now have a new Chef, who decided that the “Grapevine Bar” inside the restaurant should have it’s own menu.

Let me tell you, this is no typical bar food…

The prices run from $10-$13, and the selections include Wings (their Parmesan Garlic ones were absolutely divine), Corn & Pepper Crab Dip (I wanted to swim in that), Nachos, Fish & Chips, Angus Sliders (like butter…and those caramelized onions? Oh my!), Bacon Wrapped Chicken Livers (I don’t care for liver, but these were tasty), Flatbread, Nathan’s Hot Dogs, Sweet & Spicy Shrimp Skewers (beautifully plated and just as delicious), and Calamari with fennel salad, artichoke hearts and banana peppers fried along with.







Find New Harmony Inn & Red Geranium Restaurant at 504 North St. in New Harmony.

