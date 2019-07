A controversial bill known as the ‘Red Flag’ bill has been signed into legislation in Illinois.

The ‘Red Flag’ law allows courts to remove someone’s gun for up to a year after a family member or law enforcement agency files a petition.

Illinois is one of six states with a law in place to take guns away from people who show warning signs of violence.

Supporters of the bill say this a giant step forward.

The bill went into effect on July 1st.

