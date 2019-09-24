Red Cross Seeking Donors of All Blood Types

The American Red Cross is asking people of all races and ethnicities to give blood or platelets.
All blood types are needed to meet the needs of an increasingly diverse patient population says the Red Cross.
People who give blood or platelets during the month of October will be entered in a $500 gift card redeemable at hundreds of merchants.
To donate, appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor app or by visiting RedCrossBlood, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 24-Oct. 15:
American Legion Hall, 425 South Main St. Ferdinand, IN 47532
10/7/2019: 2 – 7 p.m.
Christian Fellowship Church, 4100 Millersburg Road Evansville, IN 47725
10/6/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 5528 Hogue Road Evansville, IN 47712
9/29/2019: 7:30 a.m. – noon
Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714
9/24/2019: 12:30 – 7:30 p.m.
9/25/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
9/27/2019: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
9/28/2019: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
9/30/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
10/1/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
10/2/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
10/4/2019: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
10/5/2019: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
10/7/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
10/8/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
10/9/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
10/11/2019: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
10/12/2019: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
10/14/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
10/15/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
10/16/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
First Christian Church, 4544 State Road 261 Newburgh, IN 47630
9/24/2019: 4 – 8 p.m.
Holy Cross Catholic Church / School, 305 East Walnut St. Fort Branch, IN 47648
10/1/2019: 1:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Huntingburg Herbstfest, 203 S. Cherry St. Huntingburg, IN 47542
9/28/2019: 1 – 5 p.m.
Ivy Tech Community College, 3501 First Ave. Evansville, IN 47710
9/27/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Jackson Kelly PLLC, 221 NW 5th St. Evansville, IN 47708
10/7/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Marrs Township Volunteer Fire Department, 5960 N. Ford Road Mount Vernon, IN 47620
10/16/2019: 3 – 7 p.m.
Newburgh United Methodist Church, 4178 Highway 261 Newburgh, IN 47630
10/15/2019: 3 – 8 p.m.
Perry Central High School, 18677 Old State Road 37 Leopold, IN 47551
10/4/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
St. Clement Catholic Church / School, 422 East Sycamore St. Boonville, IN 47601
9/24/2019: 3 – 7 p.m.
St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 5535 Vine St. Dubois, IN 47527
10/13/2019: 8 a.m. – noon
Washington Catholic High School, 201 NE 2nd St. Washington, IN 47501
10/16/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Zion Amish Mennonite Church, 6233 North 900 E. Montgomery, IN 47558
10/4/2019: 2:30 – 7:30 p.m.