Red Cross Now Testing for COVID-19 Antibodies

The American Red Cross is now testing all blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

Authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the antibody test administered by the Red Cross may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether they ever had symptoms or not.

Those who do have COVID-19 antibodies in their system may be a “convalescent plasma donor,” which could help treat someone currently afflicted by the virus.

Though COVID-19 antibodies could help treat someone suffering from the virus, having them doesn’t mean you’re immune to COVID-19.

“There’s some thought that you may be able to be re-infected, just like with the common cold,” said Dr. Mark Fox of the St. Joseph County Health Department in Indiana. “But you can get the common cold year after year. There’s concern the coronavirus could be like that.”

According to the organization, the urgent need for blood donations continues, after hospital demand for blood products increased in recent weeks.

Results from the antibody tests should take around a week to return.

Those interested in donating blood can find more information on the Red Cross website. More information from the Red Cross on donations from recovered COVID-19 patients can be found here.

