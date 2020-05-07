Red Cross Hosting Blood Drive Series to Prevent Another Shortage During Crisis

The Southwest Indiana Chapter of the American Red Cross is hosting a series of blood drives to prevent another shortage.

Over the past month, there has been a blood shortage due to canceled drives. Although there isn’t currently a shortage because of organizations stepping up, to keep the momentum going, the Red Cross kicked off their first blood drive of the series on Thursday, May 7th at their Stockwell location in Evansville, Ind.

And donors came out in stride.

“Even folks that are considered elderly have been coming out,” says Ashley Hughes, account manager for blood services. “Because they thought that the risk of exposure was worth being able to give life to somebody else.”

Like Jane Duncan, who has been donating over forty years, and hasn’t let the pandemic stop her.

“It’s life giving. So that makes me feel good that I can help somebody,” she says. “And it’s just what God gives me — my blood. So yeah, I’m glad to share it.”

While one volunteer. David Mangia, has come into the American Red Cross almost every day during the crisis, doing what he can to help.

“It’s scary. I mean, I take my temperature every morning,” he says. “It’s an uncertain time. So, it is a little scary to becoming in because you’re just hopeful that you’re not going to be exposed.”

And executive director Theo Boots is thankful for all volunteers and donors — as blood only has a forty two day shelf life.

“We need blood to survive,” she says. “So, it is absolutely essential we maintain our blood supply.”

The Southwest Indiana Chapter of the American Red Cross is hosting blood drives at the following locations:

May 8th, Mt. Vernon Community Drive — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 701 Tile Factory Rd., Mt. Vernon.

May 11th, Honoring Heroes Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 29 S. Stockwell Rd. in Evansville.

May 12th, Evansville Community Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 29 S. Stockwell Rd..

May 14th and 15th, Crossroads Christian Church — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 10800 Lincoln Ave. in Newburgh.

To make an appointment — head to redcrossblood.org. And remember — you must wear a mask to enter.

