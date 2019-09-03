Red Cross Calls for Indiana Volunteers Ahead of Hurricane Dorian

As Hurricane Dorian makes landfall toward the U.S. southeastern coast, the need for volunteers increases.

The American Red Cross is calling for more volunteers from Indiana. Currently, 28 Indiana Red Cross volunteers are in multiple states working around the clock.

If you’d like to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian, you can make a $10 donation to the American Red Cross by texting “Dorian” to 90999.

You can also donate any amount by visiting Red Cross or calling 1-800-REDCROSS.

According to a press release, donations are used to provide food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning, and other assistance.

