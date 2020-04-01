Recycling Temporarily Suspended at Hopkins Co. Convenience Centers

Plastics and cardboard recycling has been suspended at all Hopkins County convenience centers until further notice. The service will resume once COVID-19 restrictions are no longer necessary.

Additionally, residents who are disposing of more than one pickup truckload or equivalent trailer load per day of yard waste such as dead plants, leaves, grass, and limbs should take them to the Barnsley Center at 5697 Old Hopkinsville Road.

For more information, call (270) 383-2711.

Comments

comments