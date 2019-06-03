Recycling Issues Causing Problems

Much of what people put in the recycling bin can’t actually be recycled and that’s becoming a costly problem.

Communities across the country use to make money on recycling, but that changed when China stopped taking much of our paper, cardboard and plastics.

Crews are now checking bins and giving warnings or even tickets for violations. One of the biggest problems is that despite what many people think, most plastic is not recyclable.

Cities that still collect recycling pay more when consumers leave contaminated or non-recyclable items in the bins. The problem got so bad, one Florida community is now sending all its trash and recyclables to a waste energy plant to be burned in a process that generates electricity.

