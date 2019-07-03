Recycling Day at Old Walmart West in Evansville

The Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District will hold a drop-off recycling day at the old west side Walmart parking lot. It will be held Saturday, July 9th from 8 a.m. to noon on University Drive.

The following items will be accepted for recycling at this event:

Newspaper,

Cardboard,

Aluminum Cans

Junk mail

Magazines & catalogs

Steel cans

Plastic containers

Styrofoam and plastic bags will not be accepted at this recycling day.

People are asked to clean and sort their items. The district has partnered with Wesselman Nature Society to operate this drop-off program. The next recycling day will be held Saturday, July 16th at North High School on HWY 41 North.

For more information, you can call the Solid Waste District at 812-436-7800.

