Recycling Day Kicks Off This Saturday at 4-H Center

This weekend, the Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District will hold it’s Recycling Day at the 4-H Center.

The event will start at 8 a.m. Saturday, October 12th and will end at noon.

The following items will be accepted for the recycling program:

Newspaper

Junk mail

Cardboard

Magazines & catalogs

Aluminum cans

Steel cans

#1 – #7 plastic containers

Styrofoam, plastic bags, and glass containers will not be accepted.

The next recycling day will be held on November 2nd at the old Walmart west parking lot on University Drive.

