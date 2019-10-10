EvansvilleIndiana
Recycling Day Kicks Off This Saturday at 4-H Center
This weekend, the Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District will hold it’s Recycling Day at the 4-H Center.
The event will start at 8 a.m. Saturday, October 12th and will end at noon.
The following items will be accepted for the recycling program:
- Newspaper
- Junk mail
- Cardboard
- Magazines & catalogs
- Aluminum cans
- Steel cans
- #1 – #7 plastic containers
Styrofoam, plastic bags, and glass containers will not be accepted.
The next recycling day will be held on November 2nd at the old Walmart west parking lot on University Drive.