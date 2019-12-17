Recycling Companies Receive Major Donations

Recycling companies in the Tri-State have received major donations in effort to expand their operations.

Dubois County Solid Waste District was awarded more than $10 million dollars to expand operations.

In Vanderburgh county, Obryan Barrel Company was given $250,000 to purchase new plastic components.

The new equipment will allow the company to recycle bottles, drums and other materials.

Posey County received $5,000 for paper shredding services.

