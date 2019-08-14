Recovery Search Underway for Missing BB Riverboats Employee

A recovery operation is underway for a missing BB Riverboats employee that fell into the Ohio River.

According to Fox 19, Boone County Water Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard joined forces to search for the man.

BB Riverboats released the following statement:

“On or around 11:55 it was reported to management that an employee of ours appeared to be missing. After our management was notified, a company-wide search was conducted. Authorities were notified and as of now, a search is currently being performed by local water rescue. The Bernstein family extends our thoughts and prayers to the family as well as to our crew. As more information is passed along to us, we will update you further.”

