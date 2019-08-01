Recovery Operation Underway at Paradise Mine in Muhlenberg County

A recovery operation is underway at a Muhlenberg County mine.

Crews are at Paradise Mine near Central City where efforts are being made to recover a contract worker who fell in a mine shaft while working on closing the mine.

Richard Knapp, 62, an employee of Fricke Management and Contracting out of Murphysboro, Illinois, was working to fill a mine shaft with concrete on July 31st when a methane gas explosion in the shaft caused Knapp to fall.

Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet mine personnel, along with Mine Safety and Health Administration and owner Kenamerican Resources are on site to assist in the recovery operations. Officials state that Knapp’s condition is unknown.

“On behalf of the Cabinet, I want to extend my heartfelt prayers to the Knapp family as all parties work as swiftly as possible in the recovery effort,” Kentucky EEC Secretary Charles Snavely said in a statement.

We have a crew on the way to the mine and will have updates on 44News.

UPDATE: Officials tell me there DANGEROUS levels of methane in Paradise Mine… The levels are too high to even ventilate because the ventilator could cause another explosion. They hope to recover 62-year-old Richard Knapp within the next couple of days. pic.twitter.com/n910E4ZiVA — Joylyn Bukovac 44News (@JBukovac44News) August 1, 2019

