Recovery Efforts Halted for Worker Killed in Mining Explosion

Search and recovery efforts have been called off for a welder/iron worker.

Richard Knapp, 62, an employee of Fricke Management and Contracting out of Murphysboro, Illinois, was working to fill a mine shaft with concrete on July 31st when a methane gas explosion in the shaft caused Knapp to fall.

Efforts to clear the shaft of methane gases allowed officials to lower a camera several times, which did not locate Knapp’s body. He was presumed dead from the explosion.

Mine owners decided to halt the recovery attempts due to safety concerns for rescue workers.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin commented on the accident today:

“We were deeply saddened to learn of the tragic accident at the Paradise Mine in Muhlenberg County. Our dedicated coal miners and mine workers do so much every day to keep our communities running strong. As Kentuckians, we want to offer our prayers and support to Mr. Knapp’s family, friends and co-workers during this very difficult time.”

Comments

comments