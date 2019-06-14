From Record Lows to the Return of Humidity & Possible Severe Storms

What a pleasant week it has been across the Tri-State, quite rare in fact to get so many consecutive days without humid conditions during the month of June. We woke up to some chilly temperatures Friday morning, most areas fell into the upper 40s to low 50s. We tied a record low in Evansville (49) set back in 1955!

Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s as south winds develop. Expect mostly sunny skies and an absolutely gorgeous afternoon. Clouds will increase through the evening and overnight.

No more lows in the 40s, we’re looking at low 60s, a few spotty showers are possible into early Saturday morning. The main focus is through Saturday afternoon as a system drops down from the north, a cluster or line of showers and storms is expected to develop, moving from north to south over the Tri-State. While conditions will remain unsettled throughout the weekend, it won’t be a complete washout. Storms could pack damaging winds, large hail, torrential downpours and dangerous lightning. The humid and muggy condition will move back into the area and expected temperatures to get back up into the mid to upper 80s.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a 1 out of 5 risk of severe storms both Saturday and for Father’s Day. Make sure you play close attention to the forecasts and keep and eye to the skies throughout the weekend. As mentioned above, it won’t be a complete washout but both Saturday and Sunday afternoons/evening could feature some of those strong to severe storms.

A rather wet and unsettled pattern sets up through most of next week as a boundary parks itself over the region. Showers and storms are possible each day, a humid conditions will continue with near average-like temperatures. Some parts of the area could be dealing with over 2″ of rain by the end of the weekend.

