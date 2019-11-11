Recognizing All Service Members on Veterans Day

As we celebrate the men and women who have protected this country, Honor Flight of Southern Indiana wants to make sure all service members are recognized.

We often think of the military members who fought in a war, but there are countless veterans who have served during times of peace in our country that deserve to have their sacrifices recognized as well.

Honor Flight President Joe Miller and Veteran Bill Clippinger joined 44News Anchor Jessica Hartman on the morning show to talk about how you can say thank you on this Veterans Day.

