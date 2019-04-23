Recently Retired Mount Carmel Police Chief Passes Away

The city of Mount Carmel is mourning the passing of its recently retired police chief, who passed away after a lengthy battle with Pancreatic Cancer.

61-year-old John Lockhart passed away late Monday night surrounded by his family and close friends. He announced his retirement as Mount Carmel’s chief of police nearly a month ago.

John was born in California, but after serving his country in the United States Air Force, settled down in Wabash County where he served with the Wabash County Sheriff’s department and the West Salem police department as chief of police.

In 1997, he joined the Mount Carmel police department where he served for 22 years working as a patrol officer and was the Sergeant K-9 handler before becoming Chief of Police in 2013.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a Visitation from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday in the Chapel of Keepes Funeral Home.

Per John’s wishes, no formal services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made in John’s memory to Wabash General Hospital’s Oncology Department or the Shop With a Cop Program.

