Receiving Body Cam Footage Will Cost in Pulaski County

Receiving Body Cam Footage Will Cost in Pulaski County

April 12th, 2019 Indiana

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s department spent almost $80,000 on body camera equipment.

If you want to request a video, it will cost. The county council approved releasing video for a fee, mainly because of the time involved in editing.

The highest cost for requesting body cam footage would be $150, which is a maximum fee set by the state. None of the costs that go into producing body cam footage is considered profit for the department.

Even with the $150 cap, council members thought the fee should be higher because of the entire cost of work that goes into releasing video. However, $150 was the maximum amount allowed by the state.

Comments

comments

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

Related Posts

© 2015-2019 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.