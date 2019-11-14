Recanvass Begins in Kentucky Governor Race

Kentucky has started the efforts to recanvass the votes from the Kentucky Governor race.

The race, between incumbent Governor Matt Bevin and Attorney General Andy Beshear ended with Beshear winning by more than 5,000 votes. But, Governor Bevin submitted a written request for the recanvass due to “irregularities” that he claimed following the election.

Every Kentucky county started the process at 9AM local time, including Hopkins, Daviess, Ohio, Muhlenberg, McLean, Henderson, Hancock, Webster, and Union counties.

After the recanvass, the results from each county will be sent to Kentucky Secretary of State’s office. Results of the recanvass can be viewed at this link: https://www.sos.ky.gov/Pages/default.aspx

