RECALL: Gold Medal Flour May Contain E. Coli

General Mills announced Tuesday that it’s recalling its Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour. The company says its recalling five-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All-Purpose Flour with a better-if-used-by date of September 6, 2020.

The product is being recalled due to the potential presence of E. coli O26 which it says was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product.

Walmart and Target are among the retailers who sold the recalled Gold Medal Flour.

There are no confirmed reports of illnesses related to the product.

General Mills urges consumers to dispose of the product and contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103 for a replacement coupon.

Click here for the full recall.

