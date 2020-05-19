Reba McEntire’s Evansville Show Rescheduled for July 2021

American singer/songwriter Reba McEntire has made the decision to postpone her upcoming arena tour until July 2021.

McEntire made the announcement by means of social media, on her official Twitter profile on Tuesday.

Out of an abundance of caution, we’ve made the decision to postpone our upcoming arena tour, scheduled to launch in July, to Summer 2021. Read more at https://t.co/8BPw6e8ldi pic.twitter.com/Y8Q11vZzLi — Reba (@reba) May 19, 2020

McEntire is now set to perform on July 8, 2021, at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, as the tour’s first stop.

“I can’t wait to see everybody when we know it’s safe to gather again,” said McEntire. “We’ve worked so hard on this new show and I’ll be ready to go as soon as we get the green light!”

The Newly Rescheduled Tour Dates Are as Follows:

July 8 – Evansville, IN / Ford Center

July 9 – Huntsville, AL / Von Braun Center

July 10 – Biloxi, MS / Mississippi Coast Coliseum

July 15 – Green Bay, WI / Resch Center

July 16 – St. Paul, MN / Xcel Energy Center

July 17 – Sioux Falls, SD / Denny Sanford Premier Center

July 22 – Duluth, GA / Infinite Energy Center

July 30 – Bethlehem, PA / Wind Creek Event Center

Aug 6 – Pittsburgh, PA / PPG Paints Arena

Aug 7 – Toledo, OH / Huntington Center

Aug 12 – Peoria, IL / Peoria Civic Center

Aug 13 – Rosemont, IL / Allstate Arena

Aug 14 – Grand Rapids, MI / Van Andel Arena

