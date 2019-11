Country singer Reba McEntire is coming to Evansville in 2020.

McEntire will perform at the Ford Center on March 20.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10 a.m., according to the Ford Center official Twitter account.

🎇 Just Announced🎇 The legendary @reba will be coming to Evansville on March 20! Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10am CST. pic.twitter.com/MHiwpppp4k — The Ford Center (@TheFordCenter) November 12, 2019

Comments

comments