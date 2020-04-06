Reasons to Check Out Disney+

Like most of you, I’ve been at home a lot more than is usual for me.

But my family doesn’t think of “self quarantine” and “social distancing” as a way of being “trapped” — it’s an opportunity to flex our creative muscles and bond.

Fair warning, 2 of my ducklings are Millennials, but we still enjoy these timeless classics, and new favorites…

Here’s why you should check out Disney+ :

If you have kids — or were a kid — then you know Disney.

Children of the ’80’s watched their parents’ favorites on Sunday nights and had their favorites, and we took our millennial children to the movies where they found their favorites.

If your children are old enough to watch TV, they know Disney too.

Basic Disney+ starts at $6.99 a month, or $69.99 a year, which isn’t bad when you see what the starter pack gives you access to.

(Remember that TV isn’t a babysitter, it’s a break.)

You can stream the Marvel Comic Universe with access to X-Men, Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Even geekier?

Binge Star Wars like never before with every Star Wars movie ever!

You can watch them in the order they came out, or argue over the way George Lucas intended the timeline to go.

Creative parents — now forced to basically home school — can find entertaining “lessons” in Disney movies.

Take Robin Hood for example, there are so many interesting conversations you can have about things like dictatorship, war, poverty, division of classes and ethics.

And finally, Disney movies tend to lead up to classic Mom moments…

When you check out Disney+, let me know what you watched!

I really liked binge watching “Gravity Falls”, and my kids liked re-visiting their favorites.

Remember, we’re all in this together, so be sure to take turns picking.

