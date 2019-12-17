The Realities of Battling Cancer; Honoring Those Lost

The community came together during what’s typically a joyful time of year to shine a light on a not-so-joyful topic.

The Gilda’s Club of Evansville is taking time to shine a light on the realities of battling cancer and honoring everyone who’s been on that journey or walked along someone who has.

Sunday afternoon, tragedy rocked Heather Bailey’s family when her 17-year-old boy Lonnie Bell lost his battle with cancer. This diagnosis came out of nowhere five years ago and Lonnie had been fighting hard ever since.

Lonnie Bell had a tumor the size of a golf ball on his brain.

He had glioblastoma – a type of cancer that’s particularly rare among children.

The same cancer ended up killing Senator John McCain and is very difficult to treat.

There is no known surgical procedure that is able to remove the whole tumor out of the patient’s brain.

Five years ago, doctor’s told Bailey her son didn’t have much time to live. But his family is grateful for the time they did share.

If you or a loved one has been impacted by cancer, you can find free resources here.

