Real ID Office Coming to Owensboro

If you fly often or need to get into a federal building you won’t be able to do so without a Real ID or passport starting October of this year.

A Real ID is the new federal standard for identification–a system that was put into place after 9/11 with a roll-out deadline of 2020.

Unlike some states that are implementing this across the board for driver licenses Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois are making the change optional for those who need it.

If you are not sure if you have one check for a star in the upper right-hand corner.

With just 232 left to get people compliant — the state transportation cabinet is working to open a Real ID office in Owensboro.

Currently, the closest Kentucky office to get one in our area is in Madisonville. The new project manager, Sarah Jackson, says she hopes to have the office up and running this summer.

As for Indiana and Illinois, you can go to any driver’s license office to get your Real ID.

Comments

comments