Ray Becker Parkway Shutdown

Portions of Ray Becker Parkway in Evansville have been shut down after a car reportedly tried driving through high floodwaters late Sunday.

Evansville Central Dispatch told 44News that “multiple” emergency personnel are working the scene. Street teams were called to place barricades at Ray Becker Parkway between Barker and Claremont Avenues.

Authorities say they it’s still unclear whether anybody has been injured.

Stay with 44News on air and online as this story updates.

Comments

comments