Rascal Flatts to Kick Off Farewell Tour in Indianapolis

Country music stars Rascal Flatts will visit the Hoosier state this summer as part of their farewell tour.

The band announced Tuesday their final tour dates on CBS This Morning. The Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour will kick off in June in Indianapolis.

Tickets for the tour will be available first as part of the Live Nationa Country Megaticket. More information will become available on their website in the coming weeks.

Tuesday marks the group’s 20th anniversary. Below are the tour dates:

June 11: Indianapolis – Ruoff Music Center

June 12: Detroit – DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 13: Cincinnati – Riverbend Music Center

June 25: Chicago – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 27: Pittsburgh – S&T Bank Music Park

July 18: Dallas – Dos Equis Pavilion

July 23: St. Louis – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 3: Toronto, Canada – Budweiser Stage

September 4: Cleveland – Blossom Music Center

September 5: Buffalo, New York – Darien Lake Amphitheater

September 10: Raleigh, North Carolina – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

September 11: Virginia Beach, Virginia – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

September 12: Washington, D.C. – Jiffy Lube Live

September 17: Wantagh, New York – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

September 18: Boston – Xfinity Center

September 19: Holmdel, New Jersey – PNC Bank Arts Center

October 1: Mountain View, California – Shoreline Amphitheatre

October 2: San Diego – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 3: Irvine, California – FivePoint Amphitheatre

October 7: Denver – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 9: Albuquerque, New Mexico – Isleta Amphitheater

October 10: Phoenix – Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 15: Atlanta – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

October 16: Tampa, Florida – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 17: West Palm Beach, Florida – Coral Sky Amphitheatre

