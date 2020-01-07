Indiana
Rascal Flatts to Kick Off Farewell Tour in Indianapolis
Country music stars Rascal Flatts will visit the Hoosier state this summer as part of their farewell tour.
The band announced Tuesday their final tour dates on CBS This Morning. The Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour will kick off in June in Indianapolis.
Tickets for the tour will be available first as part of the Live Nationa Country Megaticket. More information will become available on their website in the coming weeks.
Tuesday marks the group’s 20th anniversary. Below are the tour dates:
- June 11: Indianapolis – Ruoff Music Center
- June 12: Detroit – DTE Energy Music Theatre
- June 13: Cincinnati – Riverbend Music Center
- June 25: Chicago – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- June 27: Pittsburgh – S&T Bank Music Park
- July 18: Dallas – Dos Equis Pavilion
- July 23: St. Louis – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- September 3: Toronto, Canada – Budweiser Stage
- September 4: Cleveland – Blossom Music Center
- September 5: Buffalo, New York – Darien Lake Amphitheater
- September 10: Raleigh, North Carolina – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- September 11: Virginia Beach, Virginia – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- September 12: Washington, D.C. – Jiffy Lube Live
- September 17: Wantagh, New York – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- September 18: Boston – Xfinity Center
- September 19: Holmdel, New Jersey – PNC Bank Arts Center
- October 1: Mountain View, California – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- October 2: San Diego – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- October 3: Irvine, California – FivePoint Amphitheatre
- October 7: Denver – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- October 9: Albuquerque, New Mexico – Isleta Amphitheater
- October 10: Phoenix – Ak-Chin Pavilion
- October 15: Atlanta – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- October 16: Tampa, Florida – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- October 17: West Palm Beach, Florida – Coral Sky Amphitheatre