Rapid Response Session Announced Following Pride Mine Staff Cuts

Although Pride Mine is still in operation, the mine saw major staff cuts in 2019.

A rapid response session is being held to help Pride Mine employees who recently lost their job.

The rapid response session is meant to provide information on things such as filing for unemployment insurance and local testing resources for adult education. Officials hope that these sessions will also help those out of work to find meaningful and sustainable employment.

The event will be free to attend and is open to all workers, including those who were let go from Paradise Mine last year, as well as anyone who will be affected by the closure of Genesis Mine in Ohio County.

The date is set for the rapid response session to be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.

The event will be held in Madisonville at Job Net Career Center, located at 755 Industrial Road Madisonville KY 42431.

