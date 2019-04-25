Rami Malek Confirmed as Villain in Upcoming James Bond Film

Following the release of a promotional video of the upcoming James Bond sequel, officials behind the film confirmed that Oscar-winning Rami Malek will be the villain.

Malek was unable to join the cast and crew in Jamaica where they shot the promo at Bond creator Ian Fleming’s Goldeneye estate.

The film, under its working title ‘Bond 25’, will feature Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, and Ralph Fiennes. Newcomers include Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Ana De Armas and Dali Benssalah.

Locations for the movie also include London, Italy, and Norway, where some shooting has already taken place.

‘Bond 25’ will hit theaters on April 8th, 2020 under a new title.

A word about #BOND25 from Rami Malek pic.twitter.com/CLJ5mpO9mu — James Bond (@007) April 25, 2019

007 reporting for duty. Join us live in Jamaica for the #BOND25 start of production. Send your questions to the cast using #BOND25 https://t.co/0teFAmw8Sl — James Bond (@007) April 25, 2019

