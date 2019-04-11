Raising Awareness About the HPV Epidemic

HPV rates are skyrocketing across the country and getting informed is an important way to prevent the disease and save your life.

For Brenda Forbes, she knows first-hand the impact HPV can have.

“Her ankle and leg had swollen up and it ended up she had advanced cervical cancer,” says Forbes.

Her daughter Kristen was 22-years-old and had just graduated from college when she noticed the swelling. She fought her battle for 11 months and in 2007 at the age of 23, passed away.

“Those eleven months were not–she had a lot of things that went on,” says Forbes.

Brenda and her family have made it their mission to make sure other young adults are aware of the virus.

“We didn’t want to see any other families go through what our family had to go through because it affects your entire family,” says Forbes.

Forbes was sure to be present at the screening for a documentary on the epidemic at the University of Southern Indiana bringing awareness and education to HPV.

HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. According to the CDC, HPV is a group of more than 150 related viruses with some types causing cancer. Both men and women can get cancer of the mouth, throat, and genital area, but there are vaccines that can prevent infection. It’s typically transmitted through intimate skin to skin contact.

“I don’t think they understand what HPV is and that it can cause cervical cancer and five other cancers too that can be prevented with a vaccine,” says Forbes.

For every person that Forbes meets and educates, she knows Kristen would want the same.

“If it wasn’t us, it would be her,” says Forbes. “She would’ve been out there making sure kids got vaccinated.”

The vaccine is recommended between the ages of 11 and 12. If you are interested in looking at Kristen’s foundation click here.

