Rainy Start to Weekend, Dry Pleasant Finish

Heavy rain and thunderstorms passed over the region early Friday morning raising rainfall totals to 3″ across parts of the Tri-State. Unfortunately more rainfall is headed our way over the next 24 hours. Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies and northerly winds, temperatures will only rise to the upper 60s to low 70s.

An area of low pressure will develop across Oklahoma and trek northeastward spreading showers and thunderstorms into the Mississippi Valley and eventually our neck of the wood during the overnight hours. Lows will dip into the upper 50s to low 60s. Periods of rain are expect through Saturday morning and afternoon.

A few thunderstorms are possible as well, precipitation should wind down late afternoon. Another 1″ to 2″ of rainfall is possible through Saturday afternoon. With rain in the forecast, conditions are not looking so great for the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Rain is expect through post time at 5:50CST with temperatures rising into the mid 60s. So a messy track is likely.

Good news it won’t be a washout of a weekend. Look for drier conditions to move in Sunday, under mostly sunny skies highs in the mid 70s. Warmer weather moves back in to start next week as temperatures will rise into the low to mid 80s! Another system will bring more rainfall and thunderstorms into the Tri-State late Tuesday-Thursday.

