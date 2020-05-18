More Rain. More Warmth. What Else Is New?

The system responsible for both yesterday’s heavy rain and today’s significant cool down is expected to stall out over the Midwest over the next 48 hours. After initially taking a southeastward track, the low has slowed and will eventually dissipate, leaving its remnants to linger over the Tri-State. So, what does that mean for us?

Well first off, it looks as though cooler-than-average conditions will stick around for the next couple of days; we’ll reach 70° and 71° on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. However, it also means that the possibility of scattered rainfall may linger both days as well.

While we’re not expected to receive significant storms from the stalled remnants, sporadic and isolated rain showers could affect the region through a good portion of the extended forecast ahead. In fact, current model data indicates that portions of the Tri-State may see summer-like pop-up rain showers during peak heat hours each afternoon into the holiday weekend ahead.

Speaking of Memorial Day Weekend, it looks as though we may even be dealing with our warmest weather since at least early April. The latest forecast data suggests that temperatures could reach the mid and upper 80s during the holiday weekend!

Do your best to dodge those showers.

