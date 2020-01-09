Rain Expected to Cause Flooding

The Tri-State is expecting wet conditions through Saturday.

Several people walking along the riverfront say they stopped by to see how the Ohio River is responding to current weather conditions.

Luckily, the Ohio is currently below flood stage at this point. There’s no threat to people at this time, but this is something we’re are closely watching.

The road going down to the river is already closed, which is fairly common if there’s a concern of possible flooding in the area. Although, this isn’t the only spot impacted by closures tonight.

44News is told that a number of roads along the river have already been blocked off to keep drivers safe.

Weather really seems to be on everyone’s minds tonight. This could impact your Friday morning commute and carry into your weekend plans. You may want to give yourself some extra time to get wherever you need to go.

We will keep you updated as the rain continues to move through the Tri-State.

