Rain Exits, Heat Arrives

Scattered showers continued linger across the region today. The culprit? A stalled out core of low pressure – the same that affected the Tri-State a couple of days ago dropping up to 2″ of rainfall across portions of the area. Fortunately, organized rainfall isn’t expected to return again until the holiday weekend. Unfortunately, rain IS expected to return again over holiday weekend.

It does indeed look as though rain will return for your Memorial Day Weekend and could certainly put a damper on any planned grill outs, but a drier pattern settling in over the Tri-State beginning Wednesday and Thursday will make for a more pleasant and warmer lead up to that holiday weekend.

Temperatures are expected to gradually climb though the remainder of the work week and even into next week! After only reaching the mid to upper 60s during the first half of this week, the 70s, 80s and even upper 80s are expected return by the end of the extended forecast.

As of right now we’re forecast to reach 86° by Sunday afternoon, matching Evansville’s warmest temperature of 2020, but if the current forecast holds, we’ll likely clear that mark by Memorial Day despite the chances of rain.

Enjoy the warmth.

