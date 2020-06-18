Rain Chances Return Thursday; the Heat Kicks in Starting Tomorrow

We may start to see a change in the dry and seasonable weather later today. We started off with beautiful and pleasant conditions once again this morning with lows dipping down into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Evansville dropped down to 61°, before making a jump around 7:30 a.m. into the mid 70s. We will continue to experience sunny and warm conditions across the region for the early part of Thursday, before a low pressure system from the east brings possible isolated thunderstorms to the Tri-State later this afternoon. Highs should top out in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight, lows will dip into the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Right now, we can’t rule out a pop up shower or thunderstorm moving into portions of southwest Indiana and Kentucky between the hours of 3:00 and 9:00 p.m. It looks to be an isolated event for the most part, but there is concern of lightning being a threat from these storms. If anything develops, it is likely the storms will be short-lived. The Tri-State is expected to dry out through the overnight hours; we may see some cloud cover as we wake up Friday morning. The heat will make it’s mark on the region tomorrow. It will be much of a summer-like day with plentiful sunshine and highs topping out around 90°.

As we kick off the weekend, another system from the northwest will progress towards the Tri-State. We should be in the clear for most of Saturday, but there is some uncertainty about the timing of possible showers and thunderstorms moving into the area that afternoon. Storm chances will carry over into Sunday, making for what could be a rainy Father’s Day. Highs will continue to stay above average, with both days reaching the low 90s. While we could see a good amount of rain over the weekend, it will cool conditions off for the start of our next work week. Temperatures could return to below normal by Tuesday. Rain chances are expected to hang on through Wednesday.

