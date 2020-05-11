Rain Chances Dominate Forecast

After what ended up being another abnormally cool, yet pleasant May afternoon throughout the Tri-State, it looks as though we’ll find ourselves waking up to cooler-than-average temperature once again tomorrow morning. While some added cloud cover overnight will help keep things from getting downright cold, our morning low of 43° will have you reaching for a jacket early Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to trend slightly warmer tomorrow despite the added cloud cover – after only reaching 57° Monday, we’ll head for 60° Tuesday afternoon. Though rain chances are expected to return to the region as early as tomorrow evening – unfortunately, Tuesday night’s chance of rain represents the first of multiple rounds over the next seven or eight days.

A warm front kicking to our north Wednesday evening will usher in additional gulf heat and moisture – this will both allow temperatures to peak near 80° on Thursday, but also will likely produce scattered rain Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front arriving Friday will likely stall and continue generate rain through the weekend ahead. Even early next week looks damp. Moral of the story: it’s going to rain.

By this time next week, many communities across the Tri-State could see up to 2” of total precipitation. We’ll continue to keep a very close eye on the rain chances during this next week.

If there’s any silver lining here, it’s the warmth. That aforementioned warm front helping to boost temperatures to near 80° on Thursday won’t stop there. Abnormally warm temperatures are expected for a significant chunk in the country (including the Tri-State) during the second half of May.

Enjoy the warmth and stay dry!

