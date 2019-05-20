Railroad Crossings in Gibson County to Close for Two Days

The Gibson County Sheriff’s office announced the Norfolk Southern crossing will close on Tuesday, May 28 for maintenance and re-paving work.
The work should take approximately two days per crossing with detours in place for travelers.
The work will result in more than one crossing being closed at a time, but efforts will be made to decrease the impact to traffic flow.
The following is a list of closures in the order in which they will be worked upon.
• Makemson Ave. (CSX and Norfolk Southern)
• Hart St. (CSX and Norfolk Southern)
• Mulberry St. (CSX and Norfolk Southern)
• Pinkney St. (CSX and Norfolk Southern)
• Monroe St. (Norfolk Southern)
• Clark St (Norfolk Southern)
• Hall St. (Norfolk Southern)
• SR 6465 (Broadway St.) ((Norfolk Southern))
• Embree St (Norfolk Southern)
The Gibson County Sheriff’s office says to adjust travel times with these closures in mind and use alternate routes where possible.