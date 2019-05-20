Railroad Crossings in Gibson County to Close for Two Days

May 20th, 2019 Gibson County, Indiana

The Gibson County Sheriff’s office announced the Norfolk Southern crossing will close on Tuesday, May 28 for maintenance and re-paving work.

The work should take approximately two days per crossing with detours in place for travelers.

The work will result in more than one crossing being closed at a time, but efforts will be made to decrease the impact to traffic flow.

The following is a list of closures in the order in which they will be worked upon.

• Makemson Ave. (CSX and Norfolk Southern)

• Hart St. (CSX and Norfolk Southern)

• Mulberry St. (CSX and Norfolk Southern)

• Pinkney St. (CSX and Norfolk Southern)

• Monroe St. (Norfolk Southern)

• Clark St (Norfolk Southern)

• Hall St. (Norfolk Southern)

• SR 6465 (Broadway St.) ((Norfolk Southern))

• Embree St (Norfolk Southern)

The Gibson County Sheriff’s office says to adjust travel times with these closures in mind and use alternate routes where possible.

