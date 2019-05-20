Railroad Crossings in Gibson County to Close for Two Days

The Gibson County Sheriff’s office announced the Norfolk Southern crossing will close on Tuesday, May 28 for maintenance and re-paving work.

The work should take approximately two days per crossing with detours in place for travelers.

The work will result in more than one crossing being closed at a time, but efforts will be made to decrease the impact to traffic flow.

The following is a list of closures in the order in which they will be worked upon.

• Makemson Ave. (CSX and Norfolk Southern)

• Hart St. (CSX and Norfolk Southern)

• Mulberry St. (CSX and Norfolk Southern)

• Pinkney St. (CSX and Norfolk Southern)

• Monroe St. (Norfolk Southern)

• Clark St (Norfolk Southern)

• Hall St. (Norfolk Southern)

• SR 6465 (Broadway St.) ((Norfolk Southern))

• Embree St (Norfolk Southern)

The Gibson County Sheriff’s office says to adjust travel times with these closures in mind and use alternate routes where possible.

Comments

comments