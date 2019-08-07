Racist Flyer Reappears on Vehicles at USI

USI Public Safety is investigating white supremacist flyers that are reappearing on vehicles in the university’s parking lot. The new flyer reads “proud to be white”?

Racist flyers first appeared on campus in November 2018. A victim took to Facebook showing the image which reads “Hey, White Man…Just what is it gonna take to get you to fight back?”. The flyer depicts an anti-Black caricature holding a white woman with a white man on looking in the background.

According to 44News reporter Noah Alatza, the posters originated from Creative Alliance, a far-right white nationalist group. It is described as “a self-styled religious organization, the Creativity Movement incessantly promotes what it sees as the inherent superiority and “creativity” of the white race — about the only tenets there are to its supposed “theology.”

