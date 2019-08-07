Racist Flyer Appears on USI Campus

USI Public Safety is investigating white supremacist flyers that are reappearing on vehicles in the university’s parking lot. The flyer, which reads “Proud to be white?”, appeared on several vehicles at USI in the lot between the Health Professions/ Science buildings and the Children’s Center.

This isn’t the first time racist flyers appeared on USI’s campus. Back in November 2018, a student took to Facebook showing the image of a racist flyer which reads “Hey, White Man…Just what is it gonna take to get you to fight back?”. The flyer depicts an anti-Black caricature holding a white woman with a white man on looking in the background.

According to 44News reporter Noah Alatza, the posters originated from Creative Alliance, a far-right white nationalist group. It is described as “a self-styled religious organization, the Creativity Movement incessantly promotes what it sees as the inherent superiority and “creativity” of the white race — about the only tenets there are to its supposed “theology.”

Photo courtesy: Professor Paul Doss

