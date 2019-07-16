R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty to Sex Crime Charges

Robert Kelly pleads not guilty and has been ordered to be held without bond in Chicago. On Friday, the singer was hit with 18 sexual misconduct charges.

Two women were at the hearing who say they are in a consensual relationship with R. Kelly. They also claim they live with him in his Trump Tower Apartment in Chicago and are not being held against their will.

His publicist spoke out after Tuesday’s ruling.

Publicist Darrell Johnson says, “As everybody knew already, Mr. Kelly was denied bond. Um, we’re not very happy about that, but that’s the decision of the judge so we have to live with it. We have the options of appeals; we will do that, and, um, as I said from the very beginning to everyone, you have to bring the proof. If you don’t have the book, it won’t keep.”

Kelly was acquitted of child-pornography charges in 2008.

The singer is also facing federal charges in New York that he engaged in sexual abuse with underage girls. Kelly faces racketeering, kidnapping and interstate transportation of victims for illegal sex acts.

He could face up to 195 years in prison if convicted.

