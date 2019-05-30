R. Kelly Hit With 11 New Counts of Sex Abuse, Assault

May 30th, 2019 Illinois

R&B singer Robert Kelly has been hit with 11 new counts of sexual assault and sexual abuse charges on Thursday.

The new charges include aggravated criminal sex assault, criminal sex assault and aggravated criminal sex abuse of a victim between the ages of 13 and 16, according to court records.

Back in February, R. Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He was accused of abusing four women, three of whom were underage at the time of the alleged events.

Kelly is scheduled to appear in court on June 6th.

