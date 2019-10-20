Quite a Bumpy Start to the Week

After experiencing absolutely gorgeous weather this past weekend we now have to prepare for the possibility of severe weather for Monday morning. The confidence of stronger thunderstorms has been maintained from the Storm Prediction Center over the past couple of days. A 1 out of 5, or a marginal risk of severe weather, is placed over most of the Tri-State. Although it is a minimal, conditions favor isolated-to-scattered chances of frequent lightning, damaging winds excess of 60 MPH+, and brief tornado spin-ups.



Quiet weather will continue for the rest of Sunday night. During the overnight hours a warm front will roll northward throughout the region. Winds out of the south will be gusty at times between 10-20 MPH that will also assist in keeping our overnight low on the milder side. Waking up on your Monday be prepared to grab the rain gear. By 5 AM, communities like Harrisburg and Fairfield in Illinois will be the first to hear rain on their rooftops. As the cold front draws closer, more cluster of storms will develop and cross over the Wabash River. By 6 AM the Evansville metro area will be inundated with heavy rainfall. By, 8 AM our eastern towns like Owensboro will begin to have some storms roll in the area.



The threat of on and off thunderstorms will be sticking around throughout the morning and early afternoon hours. These storms will be dropping a lot of rainfall with many locations receiving anywhere between 0.75 to 1.75 in of rain.



Fortunately, the storminess does not stick around we will begin to clear out by Monday evening. Midweek will shape up to be pleasant and quite. Highs will range between the low-to-upper 60s. Another front will swing through the area by late week limiting the afternoon highs to the upper-50s.



Comments

comments