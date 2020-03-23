Quiet for Now, Possible Stronger Storms Later

After experiencing temperatures well-below seasonal norms throughout this past weekend we will rebound into the upper-50s by this afternoon. In addition, to the warmer conditions the sunshine will stick around for the second half of your Monday. If you have errands to run you probably want to take advantage of today because things are once again looking stormy for tomorrow.

For tonight, expect an overnight low of 43 degrees with increasing cloud coverage. Sunrise tomorrow morning will be shrouded with grey skies. The morning commute hours appears to be dry. Have the rain gear ready to go by the 1 o’clock hour. Rain and even the possibility of seeing strong to severe thunderstorms will be apart of the forecast. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the southern half of the Tri-State under a “1” out of 5. The primary threats worth watching with the storms that develop will be the damaging winds and flash flooding. Winds associated with these storms could pack wind gust as high as 60 MPH.

