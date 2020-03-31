Quarantine May Cause Child Development Regression

This unprecedented health crisis can impact more than just your kids’ physical health. The more your children are cooped up at home the greater risk they could suffer from behavioral issues.

During these uncertain times, kids need a schedule now more than ever. Although, they also need to set their devices aside to learn how to cope with life’s challenges.

Between layoffs, school becoming digital, and grocery stores shelves being wiped bare, everyone is trying to adjust to a “new normal.”

Child development specialists are calling on parents to work on their own mental health.

“That’s one of the best things they can do to show them that it’s okay to feel that way and to provide them with a good resource and a good outlet to express those emotions,” says Megan Madsen, Therapist and Director of Clinical Serves for BrainPower Neurodevelopmental LLC.

Kids are like sponges, soaking up information in addition to their parent’s emotions and habits.

“A lot of these kids are looking at their parents and they are feeding off of their mental health and the anxiety,” says Madsen. “I think it’s totally okay to validate all of those feelings.”

The key is to teach kids how to constructively cope with anxiety, acknowledging those feelings while staying busy.

“Explaining to their child, ‘When I get really worried, I like to get up and go cook something or I like to do a craft,'” says Madsen. Parents should encourage their children to join them, or let them take this time to learn a new skill, to get their minds off the obstacles in life they can’t control. Making these activities educational is a great way for them to retain what they’ve learned in school.

“Trying to get outdoors and turning some of those activities into more science-related things,” says Madsen. Also, limit their screen time. Otherwise, this time spent in quarantine could have a lasting impact on their behavior. “What I’ve seen mostly in the more kiddos who are on their games, their tablets, the screens the more irritability, more difficulty complying with homework and things like that.” This could be a big problem when school is back in session.

Comments

comments