Putnam County Man Wins 2019 Truck in ISYR Raffle

A 2019 RAM 1500 pickup truck was raffled this year to benefit the new Indiana Sheriff’s Youth Ranch for future law enforcement officers and at-risk kids.

Putnam County resident J.T. Chadd received a phone call full of holiday cheer on Friday. He was drawn as the winner of the pickup truck.

ISYR’s $45,000 raffle pickup truck was donated in-part by John Jones Auto Group of Corydon, Greensville, Salem and Scottsburg. John Jones Auto Group, which has co-sponsored the truck raffle each year since its inception in 2017, is the official truck dealer of the Youth Ranch.

“Our raffle truck again this summer and fall made the circuit to fairs and festivals across the state,” said ISYR Board President John Layton.

Layton estimated project volunteers this year sold about 50,000 raffle tickets. “At $2 per ticket, and with quantity discounts available, it’s a small donation for a great prize and great cause.”

The Indiana Sheriff’s Youth Ranch is all about mentoring future deputies, police officers and state troopers, as well as bonding with at-risk kids and helping young victims and witnesses of crime.

For more information, Layton encouraged local residents to call the Youth Ranch directly at 833-IN-RANCH.

