Man Arrested After Crashing Into Home During Police Chase

An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after a Thursday morning car chase.

Codey Ritchison, 28, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and faces resisting law enforcement, possession of a handgun by a felon, possession of methamphetamine, driving without a license, reckless driving, and hit and run.

Officers attempted to pull over Ritchison for a traffic violation in the area of Morton and Maxwell Avenue just after midnight.

Ritchison initially stopped, but then drove away at a high rate of speed, police said. Ritchison lost control of his truck and struck a home in the 300 block of Maxwell Ave.

Officers apprehended Ritchison after he attempted to flee on foot.

