Purdue University Students Working Together to Combat Coronavirus

Students and graduates of Purdue University are working to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Those involved are working together at the Indiana Manufacturing Institute to make glasses, masks, respirators, and even parts for ventilators.

“In my years here at Purdue, what has really kind of just been drilled into my head, is getting down the ability to be collaborative, and to be able to work with other people who have different sets of skills, and do everything in the best way you can,” said Kevin Del Re, a graduate of Purdue University.

There are 50 people from multiple departments on the campus working together on this project.

Although the team is doing its best to work quickly, they do not expect to be anyone’s main supplier of personal protective equipment at this time.

