Purdue University Adopts Sports Wagering Policy

The Purdue University Board of Trustees on Thursday approved the adoption of a sports wagering policy.

The policy bans faculty, staff and non-athlete students across the university system from gambling on sporting events involving any Purdue teams, coaches or student-athletes. The policy was developed at the urging of some faculty members, as well as the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics after sports betting became legal in Indiana earlier this year. The policy applies to wagers placed worldwide and online.

Faculty and staff violators of the rule would face discipline up to and including termination. Sanctioning guidelines will be developed by the vice provost for faculty affairs and vice president for human resources in concert with the Executive Policy Review Group.

The vice provost for student life and the dean of students will work with the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities and the EPRG to develop sanctioning guidelines for non-athlete students who are found to be in violation of this policy.

NCAA rules already prohibit wagering by certain officials of a university, student-athletes, and coaches, among others.

The policy will become effective when officially published in accordance with EPRG procedures.

Courtesy of Purdue University

Comments

comments